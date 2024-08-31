Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,191,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9,164.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after purchasing an additional 572,316 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Leidos by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after buying an additional 462,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Leidos by 138.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after buying an additional 300,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,915,000 after buying an additional 223,613 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $158.52 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $158.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.