Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total value of $2,891,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock worth $11,068,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

TYL stock opened at $587.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $593.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

