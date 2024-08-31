Empirical Finance LLC Sells 10,186 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Ford Motor by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

