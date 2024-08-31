Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $1,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,822 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IP

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.