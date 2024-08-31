Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,709 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GIS opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $74.45.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

