Empirical Finance LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 258.6% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 963,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $77.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $79.34.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

