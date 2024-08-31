Empirical Finance LLC Sells 389 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.4 %
EMN opened at $102.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.69. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
