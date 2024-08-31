Empirical Finance LLC Sells 580 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after buying an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after buying an additional 883,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 299.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 402,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,895,000 after buying an additional 301,652 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.03 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

