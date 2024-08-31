Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Up 21.4% in August

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Encision Stock Performance

ECIA remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Encision has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

