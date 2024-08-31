Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,629,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,478,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Energy Services of America Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $11.16.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million.
Energy Services of America Company Profile
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
