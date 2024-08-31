Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,629,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,478,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $11.16.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESOA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Services of America by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 104,299 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Energy Services of America by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 84,362 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in Energy Services of America by 22.6% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 217,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 20.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

