EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised EnLink Midstream to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 2.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 151.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $2,991,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

