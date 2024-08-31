Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $149,425,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $59,128,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,068,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.04. 1,999,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,458. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

