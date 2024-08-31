EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
EQB Stock Down 0.1 %
EQB stock opened at C$95.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$89.46. EQB has a 12-month low of C$66.41 and a 12-month high of C$98.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.00 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.4413146 EPS for the current year.
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
