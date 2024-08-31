ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Acquires 1,858 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.1% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.15.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,616,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.17, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.38 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.