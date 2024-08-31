ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Grows Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $206.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.59. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $206.61.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

