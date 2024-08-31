Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Cuts Dividend

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853. The company has a market cap of $63.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

