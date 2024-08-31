Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.05

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.05 and last traded at $63.97, with a volume of 89171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.49.

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,103.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Essent Group by 167.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

