Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

EL opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $165.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.69.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,689,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.