ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Shares Down 0.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.76 and last traded at $47.76. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (QULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap quality stocks selected and weighted based on various fundamental factors. QULL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.