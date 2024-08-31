Evercore ISI Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $41.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.47.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.