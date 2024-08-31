Evercore ISI Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $167.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $166.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.58.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

