Evercore ISI Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $38.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.63.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

