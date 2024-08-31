Evercore ISI Boosts Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $19.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

VRE opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.26. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veris Residential will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.00%.

In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 35,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

