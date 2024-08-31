Evercore ISI Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $106.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.58.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $121.70.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

