Evercore ISI Raises CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $52.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.