Evercore ISI Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $74.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.16.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

