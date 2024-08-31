Evercore ISI Raises National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $40.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.94.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.28%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4,195.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

