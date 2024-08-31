Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Renzo Barazzuol Sells 16,800 Shares

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$145,269.60.

Renzo Barazzuol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Renzo Barazzuol sold 46,000 shares of Extendicare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.68, for a total value of C$399,395.00.

Extendicare Price Performance

Extendicare Inc has a 12 month low of C$6.18 and a 12 month high of C$10.90.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

