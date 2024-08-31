Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2,358.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.58. The company had a trading volume of 677,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.00.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

