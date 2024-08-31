Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 181,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after buying an additional 28,869 shares during the period.

VGSH stock remained flat at $58.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

