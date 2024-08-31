Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 5,585 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after buying an additional 839,454 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 660,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,542,000 after acquiring an additional 658,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,618,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 197,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,270. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

