Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,407 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VWO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 4,305,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

