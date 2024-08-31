Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. 2,601,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

