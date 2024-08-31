Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $847,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 462,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. 2,446,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,312. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

