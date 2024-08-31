Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 926,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,248. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

