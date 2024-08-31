Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $77.19. 9,815,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

