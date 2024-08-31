Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NOBL traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 400,608 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.