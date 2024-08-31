FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Up 61.9% in August

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the July 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at FAT Brands

In related news, Director Mark Elenowitz bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,210 shares of company stock worth $97,547. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 22.4% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 175,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FAT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,868. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.08%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

