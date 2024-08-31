Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $117.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

