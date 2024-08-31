Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Position Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,660 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.25% of Federal Signal worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.