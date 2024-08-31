Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

FHI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,911. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

