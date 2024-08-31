Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.