Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Purchased by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF makes up 1.1% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSMD. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,750,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,247,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,045,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 123,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 79,713 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.92. 65,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,567. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a market cap of $343.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

