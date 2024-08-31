Financial Contrast: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -133.03% -88.44% New Horizon Aircraft N/A -22.73% -6.54%

Volatility & Risk

Archer Aviation has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Archer Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 138.97%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$457.90 million ($1.63) -2.09 New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A -$8.16 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Archer Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

