First Personal Financial Services Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 6.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 49,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Equinix by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $15.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $834.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $791.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $795.42. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

