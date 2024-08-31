First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Target were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,306. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

