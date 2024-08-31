First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.26. 463,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $450.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

