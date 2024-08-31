First Personal Financial Services Makes New $91,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.27. 33,206,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,489,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.58. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

