First Personal Financial Services Purchases 2,188 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned about 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 400,342 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.49. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.