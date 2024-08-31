First Personal Financial Services Purchases Shares of 13,216 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.1% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,549 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 95.9% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 290,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 5,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $436,243.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,942 shares of company stock worth $1,850,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 203.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLKB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.